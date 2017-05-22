Best Ever Homemade Flour Tortillas

The versatility of a well-made flour tortilla astounds me. Additionally, the effort-to-payoff ratio is highly satisfying during the summer months when finding time for cooking can be a challenge. Lately, I have made a habit of whipping up a batch of these tortillas every week for meals-on-the-fly, and I have found that anything you would normally use a bread product for always tastes better in a homemade flour tortilla.

This weekend I went camping on Flagstaff Lake with a group of old friends. Several times a year we make it a priority to shut off our phones and lose ourselves in the woods for a couple of days. Normally, I buy a bag of English muffins (boring) and prepare breakfast sandwiches (alright) to cook over the fire (good) for breakfast. This time I decided I would test my own theory of tortilla-superiority and make a breakfast burrito (yes): eggs, jalapeno, Mexican cheese blend, and grilled potato, zucchini and celery. No surprise, it was incredible. Seriously, pick a platform: steak, veggie burger, fish, chicken, eggs, ground turkey. I have tried them all and they all taste good in a tortilla.

Do note, the tortillas I speak of are not the equivalent of a burrito wrap you buy in the store. This recipe is as solid as they come, and it is seriously worth trying.

And to wrap it all up (no pun intended), a little plug for cast iron: of all the reasons to own a cast iron pan, homemade tortillas probably fall around number 38. Buy one and try them out!

Yield: 8 tortillas, 8”-10” diameter

Ingredients:

2 c. flour

½ tsp. kosher salt

¾ c. water

3 T. olive oil, plus more for oiling the pan

Directions: